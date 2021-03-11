'Stunning' Qaumajuq Inuit art centre opens to public acclaim

When she walked into Qaumajuq on Saturday, Tricia Richardson said she felt like she was witnessing history.

It was the first day the Winnipeg Art Gallery's new Inuit Art Centre — whose name means "it is bright, it is lit" in Inuktitut — opened its doors to the public.

"[It was] so powerful. So, so beautiful," Richardson said, after walking through the 40,000-square-foot space housing the world's largest public collection of Inuit art.

"It's so fantastic to have this and not lose a part of that culture, so it's preserved for future generations."

Richardson said she hopes other people come to Qaumajuq and gain the same appreciation that she did for how wide-ranging Inuit art is.

"It's a lot to take in, but it's just stunning," she said.

The name of the gallery's inaugural exhibit, INUA, means "life force" or "spirit" in several Arctic dialects, according to the gallery's website.

Artists featured in Qaumajuq hope to educate Canadians about Inuit culture. The Winnipeg Art Gallery launched a virtual tour of Qaumajuq — a new 40,000 square foot space devoted to Inuit art. Artists Beatrice Deer and Julie Grenier talk about the importance of seal skin in Inuit diet and why sewing is a vital skill in Nunavut.

The name is also an acronym for Inuit Nunangat Ungammuaktut Atautikkut, which in English translates to "Inuit Moving Forward Together."

Robert Janz said he had the same experience as Richardson did, walking into the space for the first time.

"It is unbelievable. I mean, the space itself is beautiful — so much light. I guess it reminds you a lot of what it must be like in the north, where it's all white," he said.

"And the art itself was just inspiring. [There] really is some beautiful work up there … It's an exposure to a different culture, so you can appreciate the art history and thoughts that are happening up north."

Exhibit 'takes your breath away'

The gallery holds roughly 14,000 Inuit artworks, in addition to about 7,400 on long-term loan from the Nunavut government.

Janz said he hopes other visitors who come in with preconceived notions about Inuit art have them blown apart once they arrive, much like he did.

Qaumajuq includes a four-storey transparent vault, which puts sculptures, carvings, dolls, paintings and more on display. (Submitted by Winnipeg Art Gallery)

"You're obviously used to seeing soapstone carvings, that's all you think of. But then now you see the wide variety of art and somewhat different interpretations. And it's such a powerful image to me," Janz said.

"I think [people will be] overwhelmed in a good sense. There's so much there that takes your breath away."

Deirdre Chisholm said she was "awestruck" when she walked in. The Brandonite, who works in arts administration, was looking forward to seeing the gallery's four-storey transparent vault, which puts sculptures, carvings, dolls, paintings and more on display.

The gallery's displays ended up being too much to take in on a single trip, Chisholm said, so she'll likely be back soon — maybe once she gets her COVID-19 vaccine.

But what she's really looking forward to is seeing how the space transforms over time.

"This is a great history and legacy. It's very moving," she said. "It will be even more rewarding to see how new people, new artists, new curators … continue to invest in the spirit of the work that's here."

Chisholm said she also hopes people bring children to the gallery to inspire a new generation.

"It sparks a flame," she said. "You build up their appreciation and understanding and they want to do this as adults. And they remember it."