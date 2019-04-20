Skip to Main Content
The art of pysanky: 'It helps you prepare for Easter mentally and spiritually'
While many families bring out the food colouring and boiled eggs at this time of year, its a little more complicated for some Ukrainian-Canadians.

Ukrainian Easter eggs take time, patience

Michelle Kowalchuk melts the wax off an egg to reveal its designs. (Dave Gaudet/CBC)

Each year they gather around jars of brightly coloured dye, sheets of beeswax, and flickering candles to practice the traditional art of making Easter eggs — also known as pysanky.

Winnipeg's Michelle Kowalchuk learned the craft from her mother when she was a child. Now she is sharing it, and helping keep the intricate art alive. 

Watch her ply her craft: 

