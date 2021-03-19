Mother of Manitoba epilepsy patient petitioning province for improvements in level of care

A Winnipeg woman who argues epilepsy care is lagging in the province took her fight Thursday to the Manitoba Legislature.

The Opposition New Democrats brought out Pat Trottier to bemoan the state of neurology services, which the party said is coping with staffing vacancies.

Trottier called for the establishment of a four-bed epilepsy unit at Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, similar to the one being funded in Saskatchewan.

The mother of an epilepsy patient, Trottier said a devoted space would help Manitobans who need advanced care for the neurological disorder, which is characterized by seizures.

"We're asking for the government to look at that and we're keeping our fingers crossed that we can have a good discussion with them," she said, after her petition with 500 signatures was tabled at the legislature.

The NDP called for the provincial government to develop a new epilepsy unit — and to restore the level of neurological care in Manitoba before it was beset by resignations.

Resignations last summer

Last summer, several neurologists unexpectedly stepped down from HSC's neurology clinic. Physician staffing in neurology was expected to be "significantly impacted," Shared Health said, while former health minister Cameron Friesen vowed recruitment efforts would be successful.

Two months later, nine of the 25 neurologist positions in Winnipeg were sitting empty, according to a document the NDP obtained through freedom of information. Seven of those vacancies were at HSC.

"We can see the direct impact of these losses in the care that's given to Manitobans," said Fort Garry MLA Mark Wasyliw during question period Thursday. He said Trottier's son waited several weeks for a follow-up appointment earlier this year.

A Shared Health spokesperson said the provincial organization is working to strengthen neurology services over the long term, including the hiring of five neurologists since last December.

The official wasn't aware if those positions were filling vacancies, or if there was any staffing shortage.

"Recruitment remains ongoing for more neurologists, including general and stroke neurologists," the spokesperson said.

Shared Health added that some neurology services, including epilepsy care, were stopped in late 2020 as staff were redeployed to cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases.