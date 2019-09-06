Violent purse snatchings in Winnipeg lead to 2 arrests

Two people have been charged in connection to a spree of Winnipeg purse snatchings that sent a couple people to hospital and left others knocked to the ground.

One woman was dragged a short distance while holding her purse as the thief tried to get away, police said.

The incidents happened between Sept. 3-4 in the city's Centennial and West Alexander neighbourhoods.

Around 7:17 a.m. on Sept. 3, a woman in her 20s was confronted by a man in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street. When he said he had a gun, the woman tried to run but fell. Her purse and cell phone were stolen.

Around 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 4, a man grabbed the purse of a woman in her 50s. She let go when the man pulled out a gun in the 500 block of Pacific Avenue.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 4, a woman in her 40s had just dropped off her child for school in the 700 block of Pacific Avenue when a man grabbed her purse. They struggled and she was knocked to the ground and dragged a short distance before the man ran off with the purse. The woman was not seriously injured.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Sept. 4, a woman in her 80s was approached in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street and robbed of her purse.

Around 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 4, a man and woman in their 40s were leaving a house in the 400 block of William Avenue when they were rushed by a man who grabbed the woman's purse. While the woman held on, the attacker slashed at her hands with a knife, then at the hands of the man as well, police said. The woman was knocked to the ground and the attacker ran away with the purse. Both victims required extensive treatment in hospital for wounds to their hands, police said.

A 24-year-old man is charged with five counts of robbery, assault and multiple weapons-related offences.

A 24-year-old woman is charged with robbery, theft, fraud, possession of property obtained by crime.

