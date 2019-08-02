Butterflies honour 62 Manitobans 'who left us far too soon' due to overdoses

Family and friends of people who have suffered fatal or debilitating drug overdoses gathered at Winnipeg's city hall wearing purple ribbons in memory of their loved ones.

The launch of the Purple Ribbon Campaign included 62 handmade butterflies, representing every Manitoban who died of a drug overdose in 2018.

"Those are 62 Manitobans who left us far too soon," said Rebecca Rummery, co-founder of Overdose Awareness Manitoba.

Rummery's boyfriend Rob Ashley was put on a waiting list for addictions treatment last year, but died of an overdose before receiving treatment.

Mayor Brian Bowman gave the opening address at the ceremony, telling the audience the "city is in the midst of a crisis with illicit drugs, and the presence of meth."

"These are health issues and these community members, our friends, our families, our neighbours desperately need help," he said.

August has been designated overdose awareness month.

According to a Winnipeg Police Board strategic plan, between half and two-thirds of calls to police involve families in crisis related to mental health, medical or substance abuse problems.

"Handling these types of social issues requires us to think creatively, think innovative-ly to reduce the demands and downloading on police," Bowman said.

The city has acted on recommendations from the Illicit Drug Task Force report that fell within its jurisdiction, but Bowman said other levels of government need to step up.

Arlene Last-Kolb, also a co-founder of Overdose Awareness Manitoba, said she wants to see the province make the anti-overdose medication naloxone free for everyone who wants it and give it to all patients in hospitals who suffer overdoses or who are at risk, as well as their families.

She also wants to see all overdose patients to be offered a chance to start methodone or Suboxone treatment before leaving hospital. Suboxone and methadone are forms of opioid replacement therapy.

In May, a petition was launched by Overdose Awareness Manitoba calling on the province to provide immediate access to medically-assisted detox facilities with a seamless transition to long-term treatment. It received 5,000 signatures.

Last-Kolb's son Jessie died of an opioid overdose in 2014.

"Our son suffered an overdose a year before he passed. We know that Suboxone could have changed our story … and of course naloxone could have saved Jessie that night," she said. "Telling loved ones to call 911 if and when it happens isn't good enough."