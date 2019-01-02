Eight puppies are preparing to leave their Winnipeg homes to begin their official training as guide dogs for the visually impaired.

Jane McSwiggan has had Grace, an 11-month-old golden retriever, since April. McSwiggan will be sending Grace off to guide-dog training in February.

"It's going to be very hard," said McSwiggan.

She signed up when the Canadian National Institute for the Blind put out a call for volunteers, who they call "puppy raisers," in 2017.

As a cat owner, she didn't have any experience with dogs but wanted to help.

"I've always wanted to do something like this — to have a puppy and to raise a puppy, and so when I saw that CNIB was actually beginning to develop the program here, I put my name in right away," she said.

Jane McSwiggan takes Grace everywhere she goes to get her comfortable with various environments, and is responsible for basic obedience training and socialization. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

To mark the organization's 100th anniversary in 2018, CNIB began training dogs for the first time to address a backlog in the demand service dogs.

Many people who want a guide dog are forced to get them from places outside of Canada due to a lack of available dogs here.

There are 53 dogs currently in the program. Six have already graduated. The rest are in homes in Halifax, Toronto, Ottawa, and Winnipeg.

CNIB plans to bring 60 new puppies into the fold over the next year — all of which will need puppy raisers to take them in.

Andrea Critch, who supervises CNIB's foster program, said it relies on volunteers to raise the dogs until they are about 12 to 15 months old and can begin formal training.

"If we didn't have volunteers we would not be training as many dogs," she said.

"There's so many people that want and need a guide dog and they just haven't been able to get one yet. So we're just helping alleviate some of the wait times."

'A privilege'

Critch said the volunteer's job is to teach the dog basic obedience, socialization and how to behave in public.

"Socialization is a big part of it. If they don't get socialized early enough then they can be scared of a lot of things," said Critch.

Volunteers are required to take the dogs into a variety of situations and expose them to different scenarios, and work with them for several hours a day. The foster owner also has to be over 18 and preferably living in a house with a fenced yard.

When Grace is wearing her guide-dog vest, it's important for her to be free from distractions. That includes people who are looking to pet her. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

McSwiggan says as a volunteer, the process is a rewarding one, but it also comes with a lot of responsibility.

"I consider it a privilege to be chosen to do this," she said.

"I have to be very responsible for her and that sometimes can be a hard thing, when other people want to spend time with her and treat her like a pet."

McSwiggan said one of the biggest challenges is teaching people about how to interact with a service dog. When the dog is wearing its vest, it's considered to be working and should not be approached or touched.

"The joke is you're training the humans, not the dog," she said.

Grace goes to work

McSwiggan takes Grace on the bus to work with her, and even plans to fly with her later this month.

"She's very adaptable," she said.

"I've taken her everywhere. She's managed the bus, she's managed busy downtowns, sirens, noises."

Grace has her own cubicle at McSwiggan's office and staff are briefed on how to interact with her.

CNIB puppy-raising supervisor Andrea Critch took one-year-old Joycie, who is also in the guide-dog training program, to a Winnipeg Walmart to make sure she can deal with busy environments full of new scents and distractions. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

"I have a very supportive workplace so that's been great," said McSwiggan.

The idea behind taking Grace to a work environment daily is to get her used to being calm and quiet for long periods of time, so one day she can accompany her handler to their job.

"The focus is always training, so I'm always training her not to run to other people if she's in her jacket," she said.

Becoming a guide dog

Critch said the next phase of training will teach the dogs to become a set of eyes for someone.

"They'll learn to find the curb, locate empty chairs, locate buttons, and just really be sound and not nervous in any sort of situation," she said.

Black lab-golden retriever mix Joycie is one of eight Winnipeg pups who are being prepared to become a guide dog for the visually impaired. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Critch said there's about a 50 to 60 per cent success rate for animals in the guide-dog program. Those that don't quite meet the criteria will serve in other roles within CNIB, as ambassador or buddy dogs.

Once the dogs complete four to six months of training, they'll be paired with their person, based on their specific personalities and needs.

Costs covered

The puppy raisers get constant support from the trainers throughout the process, and all of the costs of raising the dogs are covered by CNIB — from vet bills to food, leashes and kennels.

Those costs continue to be covered for the working life of the dog, running to about $50,000 over its lifespan.

McSwiggan says Grace is a very gregarious and loving dog who is eager to please. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Critch said the idea is to remove any barriers, financial or otherwise, for people who need a service dog.

"[The dog] gives them independence and gives them freedom. It gives them confidence to be safe in public, and that is something that is hard to understand when you're not in that situation," she said.

"This changes someone's life."