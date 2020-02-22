Punjab centre looking to lease space to stay afloat after legal action from builder
Statement of claim says cultural centre owes $184,178 to construction company
With a lawsuit filed in court and a for-lease sign out front, the Punjab Cultural Centre is having "some difficulties," says the Winnipeg man who's been its champion since the idea was put forth in the late 1990s.
"We are having some trouble," said Amarjeet Warraich, president of the Manitoba Sikh Cultural and Seniors Centre, the charity that got the $8.5-million structure built on King Edward Street in 2013, with government funding, donations and a mortgage. The domed centre has a banquet hall, restaurant, passport office, daycare — and about 3,500 square feet it's trying to lease so it can meet its financial obligations, he said.
A statement of claim that seeks $184,178 was filed Feb. 11 in Court of Queen's Bench by the construction company that built the centre.
