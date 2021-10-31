Keep pumpkins out of the landfill, Winnipeg organizations ask

Food waste doesn't have to be scary — compost your old pumpkins or donate the seeds, two Winnipeg groups say.

Compost Winnipeg is hosting the first ever Pumpkin Drop at Polo Park Shopping Centre on Nov. 6 for people to drop off old Jack-O-Lanterns.

"For folks who don't have a backyard compost bin or a means to have their pumpkin composted, we're providing this service. A fun event to bring awareness also of the need to keep organics out of our landfill," said Karrie Blackburn, the sales and customer service lead at Compost Winnipeg.

Across Canada, roughly 80,000 tonnes of pumpkins are produced. Of that, roughly two-thirds are sold to consumers — often for carving — and are never eaten or tossed in the garbage, the organization said.

"When organics go to our landfill, it doesn't decompose as nature intended. There is no oxygen present in the landfill and that means that there's no healthy microbes that are breaking down those organic goods," Blackburn said.

"By keeping them out and and processing them separately ... even though it does create carbon dioxide, it's not near as powerful as the methane that builds up in the landfill when organics are just lost and forgotten there."

Karrie Blackburn with Compost Winnipeg says organic matter can't break down properly in the landfill, which is why it's important to compost. (Submitted by Karrie Blackburn)

Some of the pumpkins will be donated to Kismet Creek Farm near Steinbach, which operates as an animal sanctuary.

Blackburn says any options that keep old jack-o'-lanterns out of the garbage are good options.

"We just really don't want these pumpkins going into the landfill," Blackburn said.

The Compost Winnipeg Truck will be parked by the Polo Park Shopping Centre Parkade in the southwest corner by Sport Chek.

Pumpkin donors can toss the gourds off the top of the parkade into the truck.

Leftover seeds?

Meanwhile, the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is asking people with extra pumpkin seeds to donate them to animals in need.

The organization put a call out on social media for roasted pumpkin seeds.

"Pumpkin seeds are eaten by both mammal and avian patients, such as squirrels and blue jays," the post said.

People who are wanting to donate the seeds should clean them by separating them from pumpkin innards using water.

They should then roast them at 200-250 F for roughly 30-45 minutes on a lined cookie sheet until they're golden brown without any seasoning.

Seeds can be dropped off at the Pembina Veterinary Hospital at 400 Pembina Highway.