Oh my gourd! Winnipeggers divert old pumpkins from landfill to compost

Dozens of Winnipeggers gathered at Polo Park Shopping Centre on Saturday, but not to pick up discounted Halloween candy.

Compost Winnipeg held its first-ever Pumpkin Drop at Polo Park Shopping Centre in an effort to divert jack-o'-lantern remains from the landfill, by sending them to be composted.

A number of Winnipeggers went to the second floor of one of the Polo Park parkades to toss the leftover pumpkins into a dump truck parked on ground level.

"The feedback we're hearing is like, 'Oh, that was deeply satisfying,'" said Karrie Blackburn, the sales and customer service lead at Compost Winnipeg.

Blackburn says it's important to keep fruit and vegetables, like pumpkins and other gourds, out of the trash to reduce greenhouse ga emissions.

Old Halloween pumpkins turn into compost 1:12 Compost Winnipeg set up a drop off point so people could bring their old Jack-o-lanterns to be composted. 1:12

When a pumpkin ends up in the landfill, "it becomes methane, essentially, so it doesn't have the proper space to decompose and it becomes a problem," she said.

"By separating organics from the landfill, it keeps our landfills from filling up twice as fast, as well as methane from building up."

Across Canada, roughly 80,000 tonnes of pumpkins are produced each year. Of that, approximately two-thirds are sold to consumers — often for carving — and are never eaten, but instead tossed in the garbage, according to Compost Winnipeg.

Blackburn anticipates that thousands of kilograms of gourds have been diverted from the landfill this year because of Compost Winnipeg's efforts.

If you weren't able to make Saturday's Pumpkin Drop at Polo Park, there are a number of alternate drop-off locations throughout the city that are available until Nov. 9 in the following neighbourhoods:

Riverview: 90 Ashland Ave.

South Winnipeg: 1885 Chancellor Dr.

Dakota: 1188 Dakota St.

Valley Gardens: 218 Antrim Rd.

Sturgeon Heights: 210 Rita St.

Not all of the pumpkins will be composted, though.

Some will be donated to Kismet Creek Farm near Steinbach, which operates as an animal sanctuary.