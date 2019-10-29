Bake the eyes, roast the teeth, drink it up: What to do with carved pumpkin bits

Once you've chiselled, chipped and carved your pumpkin into a jack-o'-lantern worthy of the top step of your front stoop, don't toss away the extraneous bits — turn them into some healthy Halloween treats.

Getty Stewart, a Winnipeg-based professional home economist, says there are plenty of options for those triangular eyes, teeth and noses that have been cut out.

But she has one warning: only use those freshly hewn pieces. Don't consider hacking up and baking the rest of the pumpkin post-Halloween.

"Once it's been carved and sitting there for some time, there are a lot of pathogens that get on those pumpkins," she said. "And if you've lit a candle inside, the soot is all around, and that's really not something you want to be eating."

After two hours, the microbial load is considered too high to be safe to eat. That is the typical food safety standard, Stewart said.

Getty Stewart says the nutritional benefits from pumpkins and other squash are fantastic. (Ian McCausland/gettystewart.com)

Cranking the oven and heating the heck out of the pumpkin flesh might take care of any bacteria that decided to move in while the jack-o'-lantern was on display outside, but that's pushing the limits, she said.

"You can take some risks if that's what you choose. You're totally on your own there."

Another option is to decorate without carving up the pumpkin at all, she said.

"What I suggest, if people want to eat their Halloween pumpkin, is to decorate it on the outside with markers and glitter, rather than cutting into it," she said.

Then you can cut it up later and cook it.

Cookies, scones, breads and loaves

If you do carve and want to eat the leftovers, Stewart suggests you stick to the fresh pumpkin chunks and consider your options from there.

You can steam them, boil them or put it them in the oven and roast them. Once they are soft, blend them into a creamy purée.

"Once I have the purée, the world is my oyster," Stewart said.

"I can make cookies and scones and breads and loaves. Our favourite right now is to make pumpkin and spice steamers — so not just the pumpkin spice but actually putting the pumpkin puree in hot milk."

Another pumpkin-based treat is chocolate chip bars, featured on Getty Stewart's website. (https://www.gettystewart.com/)

For that, she suggests spicing and seasoning the puree, then freezing it in an ice cube tray. Once they're frozen, pop one into a glass of milk and warm the drink in the microwave.

"It's such a warm, relaxing, smoothing drink," Stewart said.

Of course, there is more traditional fare like pie and muffins, too. You can find recipes and more instructions on how to roast a pumpkin on Stewart's website.

Nutritional superfood

The nutritional benefits from pumpkins and other squash can be carved into a single word — "fantastic," Stewart said.

"We're supposed to eat more of those bright orange fruits and vegetables to get that vitamin A, beta carotene, and more potassium than in bananas," she said. "And you're getting fibre. So it's really something that's great for us."

Squashes like pumpkins are also low in calories, and can be used as an alternative to potatoes or pasta.

"Baked, boiled or mashed, squash has about 40 calories per half cup serving," Stewart said.

If you want your baking to be as tasty as possible, Stewart recommends using the smaller, sugar pumpkins rather than the large ones for carving. You can add your jack-o'-lantern bits to the sugar pumpkin ones before making the purée, or just use the sugar ones alone.

The hefty jack-o'-lantern-sized ones aren't the top-grade food pumpkins, and are primarily intended to add flourish to your fall decor. They have less flavour and make a more watery purée than sugar pumpkins, which are a sweeter variety.

Another option is to pick up another member of the squash family altogether, Stewart said.

"You could make your pumpkin smoothie or steamer latte out of squash, so buy a butternut or buy a kabocha — try something new," she said.

If you can't get to cooking your gourd right away, store it in a dark, dry and somewhat cool place, Stewart said. They do not deal well with frost, which will cause them to quickly get soft.

"It's a good thing Halloween is right around the corner, because pumpkins are starting to get soft for any that have been left outside," Stewart said.