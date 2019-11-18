PulsePoint app alerts bystanders to emergencies, helps them save lives

Every second counts when a person's heart stops and it can take time for paramedics to reach a person in cardiac arrest — but what if someone nearby with CPR training is alerted and steps in to help?

About 100 Canadians suffer from cardiac arrest every day, and once your heart stops, your chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent every minute.

A new mobile phone app, launched in September by the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, is designed to connect people in cardiac arrest with those who can help.

Using the phone's GPS, the PulsePoint app will notify users if somebody within 400 metres of their location goes into cardiac arrest.

But it only sends alerts if the patient is in a pubic place.

"We would never send them to a private residence," said Dr. Rob Grierson, medical director of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

The app contains illustrated lessons on how to perform CPR and operate an automated external defibrillator (AED) unit. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

The app contains illustrated lessons on how to perform CPR and operate an automated external defibrillator (AED) unit.

It also lists emergency responses for fires, traffic collisions, hazmat calls, flooding and other natural disasters. By tapping on any one of those, users will get a Google Map location.

But for the response system to truly work, users must activate the alerts — under the notifications tab — so they are signalled about those emergencies.

"We've only had about 50 per cent of the people who have signed up for the app sign on to the CPR alerts," Grierson said. About 2,600 people have the app but just 1,400 have activated the alerts.

When people respond to an alert, they will be given precise step-by-step instructions on how to find the patient and the closest AED.

"They could literally be across the street and certainly get there before we would," Grierson said.

The PulsePoint app lists a number of emergency responses, left, but users must check off the notifications they want. To receive CPR alerts, the top box of the notifications page must be activated, right. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Each year in Winnipeg, some 1,100 cardiac arrests are called in to the 911 emergency line. Of those, approximately 30 per cent occur in public places, according to the City of Winnipeg.

"Early defibrillation and early CPR are the only two treatments proven to save the life of a cardiac arrest victim," the city's website says.

"While WFPS crews arrive quickly, if administered immediately after cardiac arrest, CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival."

Since the WFPS launched the app, there have been 11 CPR alerts issued, but no users have responded.

Grierson hopes that once more people are aware of the app and how it works, the response rate will change.

The app is being used by a handful of other emergency services in Canada and dozens more in the United States. Many of those, including the WFPS, are part of a study to see just how successful it is in improving patient survival rates.

"We're going to look at just how significant that is and if there's ways to improve things," Grierson said.