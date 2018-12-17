Pukatawagan man, 29, dead after being struck by snowmobile

A 29-year-old Pukatawagan man is dead after RCMP say he was hit by a snowmobile.

RCMP were called to the scene Saturday at 10 p.m.

They found the 29-year-old man dead at the scene.

A short time later, a 16-year-old boy from the community reported the incident to police, saying he was the driver.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Pukatawagan First Nation is around 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

