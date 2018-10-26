20-year-old charged with manslaughter in Pukatawagan killing

A 20-year-old man from Pukatawagan is facing a manslaughter charge for allegedly killing an 18-year-old.

He was arrested on Thursday in connection with the homicide, RCMP say.

The slain man was taken to the Pukatawagan Nursing Station on June 8 at 11:40 p.m., where he was pronounced dead, police said. An autopsy determined that he had been killed.

The accused and the victim were known to each other and both lived in the northern Manitoba community, police said.

The community's RCMP detachment and RCMP major crime services continue to investigate.

