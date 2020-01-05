Man, 30, charged with 2nd-degree murder after fatal stabbing in Pukatawagan

RCMP in Pukatawagan, Man. are investigating after a 23-year-old man was found dead inside a home in the community Saturday morning.

At 10:41 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence in Pukatawagan, which is about 709 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Inside, they found the man's body.

A 30-year-old man from The Pas is charged with second-degree murder. He remains in police custody, and is scheduled to appear in The Pas provincial court on Monday.

A 21-year-old woman was also arrested and remains in custody.

Pukatawagan RCMP is investigating with the help of the RCMP major crime and forensic identification units.