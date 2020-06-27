Woman, 22, found dead in northern Manitoba

A 22-year-old woman was found dead in northern Manitoba on Friday night.

RCMP in Pukatawagan, Man., responded to a report of a body found in a wooded area on Mathias Colomb Cree Nation at 7:55 p.m., Mounties said in a news release on Saturday morning.

A community member came across the body and reported it to a band constable, who then reported it to RCMP, said Mounties spokesperson Sgt. Paul Manaigre.

"[She was] in the prime of her life. It's tragic for everyone involved: friends, family, relatives," Manaigre said.

"Our officers are in there and we're hoping to get some answers for the family very soon."

The woman was a member of the First Nation and has been identified by RCMP, but Mounties are not releasing her name at this point, Manaigre said. Investigators don't yet know how long her body was in the woods before someone found it, he said.

An autopsy will be done in the coming days.

The woman's death is being treated as a homicide.

RCMP major crime services and Mounties in Pukatawagan, which is about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP, Manaigre said.