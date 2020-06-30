RCMP arrest man, 22, in northern Manitoba homicide

RCMP have arrested a man in connection with a northern Manitoba homicide.

Pukatawagan RCMP were called Friday to investigate reports of a dead body. They found a 22-year-old woman dead in the woods around Mathias Colomb Cree Nation.

August Thunder Caribou, 22, was arrested and charged Monday with second-degree murder.

RCMP also disclosed that Caribou was recently working as a guard in the Pukatawagan RCMP detachment, which is about 700 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Caribou was hired on June 5 and last worked at the detachment June 20, where he monitored prisoners held in cells there, according to a news release.

RCMP said the information was shared in the interest of transparency.

"There is no link between his employment, the victim and the charges being laid against him," the Tuesday news release stated.

He was expected to appear in court in The Pas on Tuesday.

The investigation continues.

