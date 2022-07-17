Mathias Colomb Cree Nation fire evacuees in Winnipeg hope for safe return

As the evacuation of Mathias Colomb First Nation was expected to conclude Sunday, evacuees now hunkered down in Winnipeg say they're hopeful they'll be able to soon go home and find everything they left behind safe and sound.

"I don't want to lose our home … and my dogs," said Nadine Sinclair in a Sunday interview with CBC outside a Winnipeg airport-area hotel.

The long-time Pukatawagan-area resident was one of the first people flown out of the community on Friday owing to health issues with members of her family.

A wildfire near Mathias Colomb is now approximately 230 square kilometres in size and is less than a kilometre away from the community, the Manitoba Wildfire Service said.

Nearly 2,000 people have been forced out due to the smoke and fire risk. While the majority of residents were transported out by train, the remaining 30 to 40 individuals are being flown out Sunday, according to the Canadian Red Cross.

Sinclair said people started getting the call Thursday afternoon to be prepared to leave. Within an hour of being told that, the evacuation began, she said.

"My heart just panicked. I said 'where's the bag? Where's the bag?' I was panicking," the 44-year-old mother of one said. "My anxiety just raised up so high."

An aerial view Saturday of the forest fire that triggered the evacuation of Mathias Colomb First Nation in Manitoba. (17 Wing Operations Support Squadron Imaging)

Sinclair hopes the time spent in Winnipeg, located about 700 kilometres southeast of the community, won't be longer than a week. She also credited the "really good job" done by the community's chief, Lorna Bighetty, who told CBC she wasn't leaving the community until everyone got out.

Charlie Bighetty was taking comfort in the fact everyone was getting out safe and sound.

"Makes all of us happy that we're out here and all safe — especially all our kids," the father of four said.

"My biggest hope at this point is that our community is going to be safe and no burns around the houses," Bighetty said.

The Canadian Forces was tapped to assist with the evacuations on Saturday but Sunday there were no government or Canadian Red Cross requests for further help on that front, a spokesperson with Canadian Forces Base 17 Wing in Winnipeg said.

"The Province of Manitoba and Indigenous Services Canada had a plan to extract the remaining people who had to be evacuated, and indicated there was no need for support from the Canadian Armed Forces to complete that evacuation," the spokesperson said.