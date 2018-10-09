Woman gets life sentence in 2016 Pukatawagan homicide

A woman who stabbed her brother to death in a northern Manitoba First Nation 2½ years ago was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday at a court in The Pas, Man.

Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice David Kroft convicted Leah Castel of 2nd-degree murder in the stabbing death of Willard Castel, and aggravated assault in the stabbing of another man 2½ years ago in Pukatawagan.

Leah will serve a life sentence for the murder conviction. She will serve three years simultaneously for the assault and received a lifetime weapons ban.

Two injured men showed up at the Pukatawagan community nursing centre just before 5 a.m. CT on June 20, 2016. Willard died, but the other man survived.

Leah argued the charge should be dropped to manslaughter because she blacked out several times that night and couldn't remember parts of what happened.

"She had no memory of fighting with Willard. This remained the case even after being shown postmortem photographs evidencing stab wounds and bruising on Willard's body," Kroft said.

"She described her relationship with Willard as rough due to what he had done to her when when she was younger. She did not elaborate on this point."

She said she was too intoxicated to understand the consequences of her actions and was provoked after her step-father was hit in the head with a board following an altercation with Willard and others.

"In my opinion there is no reasonable doubt that, at a minimum, Leah meant to cause Willard bodily harm," Kroft said.

"It's a stretch to conclude that the stabbing was a spontaneous reaction to the striking of" her step-father, Kroft added.

Court heard conflicting accounts of what happened, Kroft said, as he revisited testimony and evidence submitted at trial.

Witnesses testified that several people drank in the evening of June 19 and into the following morning at Leah's mother and step-father's house.

Two physical altercations happened that night, starting with an argument between Willard and Leah's step-father at the home, court heard.

Willard and others left, but the group including Leah later ran into him again at a nearby home.

Witnesses said one of the men in Willard's group struck Leah's step-father in the head with a board. She maintained another man proceeded to kick him in the head when he was unconscious on the ground.

More than one witness described Leah as "hysterical, freaking out" the night of the stabbing.

Kroft said despite claiming to be drunk, Leah gave "quite detailed" accounts of other parts of the night. Though she couldn't remember who struck her step-father, she recalled things people said and claimed Willard and someone else looked like they were going to attack her.

She testified she was angered after that assault "because it happened before," Kroft said.

"She resolved to not let anyone pick on her family again," he said, recalling Leah's testimony.

Leah testified that she reacted by grabbing a hammer for self-defence off of her step-father as he lay on the ground.

She separated from the group but later attacked and stabbed them with a knife, which court heard she later gave to her teenage brother and asked him to hide it.

Kroft said he found the account of her teenage sibling compelling because he wasn't drinking that night and admitted Leah asked him to hide the blade.

Leah also disputed statements she previously made to police and at the outset of trial, which Kroft said raised issues of credibility with respect to her testimony.

"On cross examination, Leah refused to acknowledge transcribed statements she clearly made to police at or around the time of her arrest, including that she wanted a lawyer," said Kroft.

"Despite the facts agreed to at the commencement of the trial, Leah suggested during cross she may not have stabbed her brother at all, or left the scene of the stabbing, or deposited the knife with" with her sibling, Kroft added.

All of the evidence was enough for Kroft to find that Leah wasn't provoked or deprived of self-control.

She will be eligible for parole in 10 years.