Winnipeg's public works committee weighs study on $1 transit fare, funding for active transportation

The City of Winnipeg's public works committee began hearing arguments Friday on what should be included and left out of this year's budget.

It's the last chance for councillors to get items into the budget before it goes to council for a final vote later this month.

The preliminary budget released early last month calls for $1.282 billion in spending on all services in 2023, including $238 million for Winnipeg Transit — a $26-million increase from 2022.

During a special meeting on Friday, Point Douglas Coun. Vivian Santos urged the committee to look at reducing Winnipeg Transit fare to $1. A full adult fare currently runs $3.15.

"Not everyone is able to afford a two-way $6 bus fare, so we need to stop seeing that bus fare as a revenue source," Santos told the committee.

"Transit is a public good."

Santos has advocated for $1 transit fares for years. In the past, city administrators have told her it would be too complicated.

Now, she wants to see funding to hire a consultant to look at how other cities have brought in discounted transit fares.

There are different ways it could be done, she said. The fares could be reduced on certain days, or during certain times, for example.

Chris Scott, the president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, which represents Winnipeg Transit drivers, told the committee reducing fares could cut down on conflicts with passengers.

But committee chair Janice Lukes questioned whether Winnipeg Transit can afford that, considering it's already facing a budget shortfall of $54 million in 2022.

"It might not be the best time to do it," the Waverley West councillor told reporters during a break at city hall.

"I'm not saying it's not a good idea. I'm just saying there's a lot of things we've got to do to stabilize transit."

Active transportation funding proposed

Another proposal would fund active transportation projects as part of road renewals.

Cyclists and pedestrians have called for the city to make active transportation improvements whenever it digs up a road to do repairs, but the head of the province's construction association says the city should find another funding source.

"Successive councils and successive mayors have been saying to people, 'Folks, we're raising your taxes by two points to fix our local and regional streets.' Stick to that principle," Manitoba Heavy Construction Association president Chris Lorenc told reporters.

Lukes agreed that active transportation needs its own funding stream.

"I think [active transportation] should have its own budget line, because we want transparency," she said.

Due to the large number of items on Friday's agenda, the public works committee will hold a second budget meeting on March 15.

Council will hold a final vote on the budget on March 22.