Utilities board approves 2.7% hike in Manitoba's natural gas rate, starting Aug. 1

Manitobans using natural gas in their homes will pay an average of about $14 more per year, after the Public Utilities Board approved an increase to the primary gas rate.

Centra Gas Manitoba Inc., a division of Manitoba Hydro, applied to increase the primary gas rate from 8.63 cents per cubic metre, to 9.32 cents per cubic metre.

On Tuesday, the Public Utilities Board announced it approved Centra's increase. The new rate will come into effect on Aug. 1.

Under the new rate, the PUB estimates the typical residential customer will pay $14 more per year (or 2.7 per cent).

Primary gas rates for customers that have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts with Centra or a private broker are not affected, the PUB said in a news release.

Centra sells gas on a cost-recovery basis without markup to Manitoba customers.

Primary gas rates will be reviewed again Nov. 1, the PUB said.