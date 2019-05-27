Councillors fund pilot project to improve development notices

Three city councillors are funding a pilot project to see whether making public development notices larger and more accessible is a good idea.

Councillors Sherri Rollins, Janice Lukes and Kevin Klein each promised to use funds from their ward budgets to pay the roughly $300 needed to design and print out new signs that promise to be more simple and straightforward.

"Residents are unhappy. They don't feel they're being notified, they don't feel the current system is clear enough," said Coun. Klein, who walked on a motion at the standing policy committee on planning and development Monday asking to test out more intelligible signs.

Winnipeg uses orange and black notices to let citizens know about rezoning proposals, variances and other land use changes as well as public hearings. The signs are often laminated and attached to lawn stakes or fences surrounding work sites.

Klein wants Winnipeg to follow in Edmonton's lead.

Alberta's capital city posts large signs outside development projects that include description of how the site is currently used and the proposed changes, as well as drawings and other illustrations.

Public notice signs are much larger in Edmonton than in Winnipeg. (Peter Evans/CBC)

At Monday's meeting John Kiernan, head of Winnipeg's planning, property and development department, said to meet Winnipeg's legal obligations the city may need to post both the traditional orange and black signs as well as the new, simpler signs to ensure the pilot project doesn't break any rules under the city charter.

Klein anticipates his pilot project will show residents prefer bigger, easy-to-read signs.

"Once we know that it's meeting the needs of residents, then we can move forward," he said.

Rollins, Lukes and Klein expect to be able to test out the Edmonton-inspired signs in their wards and report back to the committee on how they worked within 180 days.