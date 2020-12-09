Violations of public health orders net $122K in fines in Manitoba

A total of 85 tickets, amounting to $122,046 in fines, were issued last week as part of Manitoba's enforcement of public health orders to curb the spread of COVID-19.

That's down from the past two weeks, which totalled $181,574 and $126,082.

Included in the fines from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6 were nine worth $5,000 each, handed out to businesses for various offences, the province said in a news release.

There were also:

53 tickets given to individuals for various offences, each for $1,296.

15 tickets for failure to wear a mask in indoor public places, each for $298.

Eight band bylaw tickets issued by Manitoba First Nations Police Service.

There were also 285 warnings issued.

Since enforcement efforts began in April, a total of 913 warnings and 450 tickets have been issued, resulting in more than $683,000 in fines to businesses and individuals.

In its news release, the province also gave a stern warning to anyone who is combative to those who are authorized to enforce the health orders.

"These individuals risk exposure to COVID-19 daily to protect Manitobans from its spread and Manitobans are urged to engage respectfully," the news release says.

"While the majority of Manitobans support the intent of public health orders, several incidents over the weekend point to an uptick in abusive behaviour toward these officials, which will not be tolerated."

The release also said that large gatherings remain a concern and violate the restrictions that ban visitors in private residences, with a few exceptions.

Close to 3,300 people working for various agencies are empowered to enforce public health orders, including RCMP, law enforcement agencies, provincial employees and municipal partners, such as the City of Winnipeg.