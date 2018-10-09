Manitoba should declare public health emergency to combat meth, Liberals say

The Manitoba Liberals are calling on the province to declare a public health emergency to save a province mired in a meth crisis.

Leader Dougald Lamont is demanding the province create a meth task force and redirect resources to pay for initiatives borne out of their recommendations.

He said the province should appoint a director and assemble a team to collaborate with government departments to respond to the meth epidemic.

It's necessary because the government is not doing enough, Lamont said.

Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard said the drug has spurred an increase in emergency visits and criminal possession charges. He pointed to police numbers from this summer showing one-third of the year's homicides were meth-related.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew joined in the criticism, condemning the government for refusing to support safe injunction sites.

Lamont wants federal money earmarked for public mental health and home care, as well as provincial cannabis revenues, to fund the task force and develop new addictions services.