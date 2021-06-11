2 years later, loss of fiancée when Ukrainian jet shot down an 'open wound' for Winnipeg man

A Winnipeg man is still grieving the loss of his fiancée and seeking justice two years after she was killed when a passenger plane was shot down by Iranian missiles.

"We're still fighting to know the truth. We're still fighting to see justice because this is an open wound in our life. This has been an open wound in my personal life," said Kourosh Doustshenas, a director with the Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims.

"We cannot simply move on with our lives."

Doustshenas' fiancée, Forough Khadem, was among those killed on Jan. 8, 2020, when Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 was hit outside of Tehran by Iranian missiles, killing all 176 people on board, including 57 Canadians. Eight of them were from Winnipeg.

Khadem graduated from the University of Manitoba with a PhD in immunology in 2016, and was described as a promising young scientist.

"Every day I remember her. Every day I'm thinking of her and what it could have been for us ... All of our dreams were torn apart," Doustshenas said.

"I have to carry this pain for the rest of my life of not having her in my life."

The two planned to marry in spring of 2020.

A mourner lights candles during a memorial for the anniversary of flight PS752 in Edmonton on the second anniversary of the crash. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

In the two years since the plane was shot down, families have tried to work with the RCMP as Ukraine continues a criminal investigation into what happened that day, but some have said the Canadian police officers haven't been moving quickly enough to share their information.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Iran snubbed another deadline set by Canada and its allies to negotiate a settlement for the families.

Doustshenas worries compensation for families will be used to sweep the shooting under the rug. He wants justice.

"Families are not out there to seek compensation alone. Most and foremost we are looking to find out the truth, to know who ordered this ... heinous act and who did it and what was the purpose of shooting down a civilian airline," he said.

"We have to see them be punished for this atrocity against innocent people who were just going about their lives."

At a news conference on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke in solidarity with families.

"Know that we stand with you. Know that we continue to fight for you. Know that we will continue to be there to support you as you grieve, as you face the long slow process of healing and as we continue to demand accountability and justice," he said.

