Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Manitoba waives entrance fees to provincial parks for Labour Day long weekend

Manitoba is waiving entrance fees all provincial parks on Labour Day weekend so Manitobans can enjoy the great outdoors on the last long weekend of summer. 

Overnight camping fees still apply

CBC News ·
A man stands on a dock by a lake while looking at a sunset.
Manitobans can enjoy the great outdoors at the provincial parks this long weekend for free. (Submitted by Garrett Tremblay)

Manitoba is waiving entrance fees for all provincial parks on Labour Day weekend so Manitobans can enjoy the great outdoors on the last long weekend of summer. 

Vehicle permits will not be required to visit any provincial parks from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, according to a news release from the department of natural resources and northern development. 

Overnight camping fees, however, still apply.

You can reserve a camping spot through manitobaparks.com or by calling 1-888-482-2267.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now