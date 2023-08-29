Manitoba waives entrance fees to provincial parks for Labour Day long weekend

Manitoba is waiving entrance fees for all provincial parks on Labour Day weekend so Manitobans can enjoy the great outdoors on the last long weekend of summer.

Vehicle permits will not be required to visit any provincial parks from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, according to a news release from the department of natural resources and northern development.

Overnight camping fees, however, still apply.

You can reserve a camping spot through manitobaparks.com or by calling 1-888-482-2267.