Provincial goal within reach for drink-container recycling

More of Manitoba's disposable beverage containers are avoiding the landfill, a 2020 audit finds.

In 2020, 71 per cent of all empty beverage containers and 79 per cent of all polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic beverage containers sold in the province were recovered, the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association said, amid what has been dubbed "Plastic-Free July."

