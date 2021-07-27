Skip to Main Content
Manitoba

Provincial goal within reach for drink-container recycling

More of Manitoba’s disposable beverage containers are avoiding the landfill, a 2020 audit finds.

Recovery rates in Manitoba inch upward

Winnipeg Free Press ·
An audit found that more than 70 per cent of recyclable beverage containers in Manitoba were recycled last year. (Francis Gardler/The Journal-Star via Associated Press)

In 2020, 71 per cent of all empty beverage containers and 79 per cent of all polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic beverage containers sold in the province were recovered, the Canadian Beverage Container Recycling Association said, amid what has been dubbed "Plastic-Free July."

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community.

Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca

