Manitoba arts, culture, sports organizations get share of $50M fund for capital projects, programming

More than 400 arts, culture and sports community projects in Manitoba will be getting some financial help through a $50-million provincial fund, the province said Friday.

The money is coming through the Arts, Culture and Sport in Community fund, which was first announced last year. It was originally slated to distribute $100 million over three years, but will now dole that money out in two, the province said Friday.

"Arts, culture and amateur sports organizations are the heart of our communities," said Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Obby Khan, who spoke along with Premier Heather Stefanson at a Friday news conference to announce funding recipients, adding the money "will increase access to high-quality, modern facilities."

The province released a list Friday of the more than 400 projects that will receive funding in one of three areas:

Large capital projects, such as $4.5 million going to the City of Winnipeg for Bonivital Pool renewal, and $5 million for Market Lands Inc. to help build a creative hub in Winnipeg's Exchange District for community-led organizations like Urban Shaman, Mentoring Artists for Women's Art and Creative Manitoba.

Small capital projects, such as $300,000 for the Manitoba Cricket Association for a shade structure.

Special initiatives, including $300,000 for the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra to expand its digital footprint.

Tammy Christensen, chairperson of the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, called the news an "amazing announcement."

Her community-based resource centre for Indigenous communities in Winnipeg will get $4.2 million under the large capital project funding for a food and language community hub.

"What we've seen over the pandemic — the impact that that has had on our community around food security, mental health, addictions — it's probably unprecedented what we're seeing in the community these days," Christensen said at Friday's news conference.

The community hub at Ma Mawi's Notre Dame location will be a place where community members "can connect to their culture, they can find resources and support and certainly access food," said Christensen.

Manitoba Theatre for Young People is also among capital funding recipients, getting close to $1.3 million for accessibility improvements, greening and increased capacity.

MTYP board of directors co-chair Suzanne Munroe, who was also at Friday's news conference, said the funding will help her organization move ahead with plans to revitalize its building at The Forks and "enhance the audience experience in the theatre," along with improving accessibility for the theatre's visitors.

Dakota Community Centre, which hosted Friday's announcement, will also get $1 million through the fund to refurbish the centre's arena ice plant.

Michelle Augert, CEO of southeast Winnipeg community centre, says the ice plant has provided 50,000 hours over its lifetime.

"These necessary funds will be used for the very important environmental and energy-efficient upgrades to our decades-old ice plant," she said.