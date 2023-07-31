Community centres, theatres among 545 Manitoba arts, culture, sport organizations sharing $50M in funding

More than three dozen arts, culture and sport facilities throughout Manitoba will share $34.6 million in provincial grants for major facility upgrades, and another $15 million is being given out for hundreds of other smaller projects and events, the provincial government says.

On Monday, the Manitoba government released a list of 545 projects that have been approved for grants as part of the latest intake for its Arts, Culture and Sport in Community fund.

That fund, which was announced last year, was originally slated to distribute $100 million over three years, but will now dole that money out in two.

The province announced $50 million in grants through the fund last March, and announced recipients from its March, April, May and June intakes on Monday.

That includes 42 organizations receiving grants for major arts, culture and sports facility upgrades through the fund's "large capital" project stream.

There was also close to $14.7 million in funding for 344 smaller projects to improve facilities through the "small capital" stream, and $730,000 for 159 community events and initiatives.

"This historic investment will contribute to a vibrant and prosperous Manitoba by celebrating, developing and supporting creativity and well-being of all Manitobans and their communities," Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Obby Khan said at a news conference Monday.

One of the organizations receiving funding is the Southdale Recreation Association in Winnipeg, to the tune of $1.3 million to upgrade fitness facilities at the Southdale Community Centre.

The money will gives young athletes a more modern facility to train in, while also allowing the association to expand its seniors' programming, said Southdale Recreation Association president Todd Thornton.

"It's really going to provide something to all walks [and] ages of life here and it's just going to make our centre a more valuable piece to the community," he said.

Rainbow Stage also received close to $1.4 million in funding toward its multiyear campaign to renovate its outdoor theatre in Winnipeg's Kildonan Park, and eventually make it usable year-round.

"This generous commitment from the province of Manitoba will assist Rainbow Stage is reaching our goal of providing a welcoming, safe and accessible theatre for everyone," Rainbow Stage board chair Jeff Peeler said at Monday's news conference.

Rainbow Stage hopes to make its outdoor theatre in Winnipeg's Kildonan Park usable year-round. (Kayla Kocian/Rainbow Stage)

"It will help ensure that we keep Rainbow Stage creating cherished memories with families and friends for another 70 years."

Outside Winnipeg, one of the biggest grants went to the Town of Swan River, which received more than $3 million toward building a new recreation centre and arena.

A full list of projects receiving funding can be found here.