New tourism strategy aims to bring 2 million more visitors to Manitoba annually by 2022

The province has launched a new tourism plan designed to boost the number of visitors — and the tourist dollars — flowing into Manitoba.

The provincial government, along with Travel Manitoba and the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, unveiled the plan Thursday. The goal is to increase tourism visitation expenditures in the province to $2.2 billion by 2022 — a jump of $600 million from the $1.6 billion recorded in 2016.

The strategy also aims to increase the number of visitors to the province, setting a goal of 12.6 million — a jump of two million visitors from the 10.6 million who came in 2016.

The new strategy will maintain the 96/4 funding plan for Travel Manitoba implemented in 2016. Under that plan, 96 per cent of tax-based revenue generated by local tourism industries goes to the province. The remaining four per cent goes to Travel Manitoba and is earmarked specifically for marketing local tourism.

"The strategy provides us with a roadmap to capitalize on these opportunities by setting clear goals and working together to position Manitoba as a unique and vibrant four-season destination," said Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen in a written release Thursday.

Manitoba's tourism sector contributes more than three per cent to the province's GDP every year, the release said.

The new plan's five goals are:

Lead brand and market positioning, including maintaining the "Canada's Heart Beats" brand already in place and expanding it to include Indigenous and francophone events.

Invest in destination and experience development, including leveraging the Year 2020 – Manitoba's 150th anniversary and the Hudson's Bay Company's 350th anniversary.

Improve transportation and connectivity, including ensuring reliable cell service and Wi-Fi in communities and parks, and improving transportation between rural and remote communities.

Foster collaboration — including between Indigenous, francophone and other communities — on tourism marketing.

Build public support for tourism, including engaging the province's new immigrants.

Colin Ferguson, president of Travel Manitoba, said his organization is proud of the province's work on tourism to date.

"Our strategy will fuel that growth by ensuring all key stakeholders have a clear vision for the future."