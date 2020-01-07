Province suing non-profit, accuses top executives of fraud, 'excessive' salaries

The Manitoba government is suing a non-profit organization that provided services for Manitobans with disabilities, accusing its top executives of fraud and "excessive" salaries.

STEPS Resources Community Support Services purchased an operating system in 2017 for "no legitimate reason" from a numbered company that was owned by the non-profit's two executives, according to the statement of claim filed by the province.

Both STEPS CEO Glenda Fyvie and executive director Rick Fyvie, as well as STEPS board members, "knew or ought to have known that the lease and purchase of the operating system were fraudulent and unconscionable transactions," the court document filed in late November said.

The province is asking for nearly $2.3 million in damages, plus interest and money for legal fees from STEPS.

The province also wants a constructive trust to be applied to certain amounts of money or property owned by STEPS' top executives Glenda and Rick Fyvie, because they took advantage of funding for their personal benefit, the court document said.

Members of STEPS' board of directors were also accused of financial negligence because they either knew or should have known that the transactions were fraudulent, the province said.

"It was reasonably foreseeable that this negligence could result in harm to Manitoba," it added. "Manitoba was in fact harmed as a result."

None of these allegations have been proven in court.

CBC News was unable to reach the Fyvies.

Becoming aware of 'significant asset'

The province hired the Winnipeg-based non-profit to provide services for Manitoba's Community Living disAbility Services Program, which helps "vulnerable adults living with a mental disability," the statement of claim says.

Between fiscal 2014 and 2018, Manitoba paid roughly $11.7 million to STEPS, the court document said.

This funding made up most — if not all — of the non-profit's revenue, and nearly one third of it was paid to STEPS CEO Glenda Fyvie and executive director Rick Fyvie in some way, it added.

In 2018, the Manitoba government hired accounting firm Ernst & Young to audit STEPS, after noticing a "significant asset" listed in its financial statements: an operating system.

The Manitoba government hired Ernst & Young to audit STEPS in 2018, after spotting a 'significant asset' in the non-profit's financial statement. (iStock)

The operating system was valued at $2.1 million in the financial statements. But, it does not have any market value, the court document says.

It is a collection of "policies, procedures, forms and other documents for operating an agency such as STEPS" curated by CEO Glenda Fyvie, "at an unknown time and without Manitoba's knowledge or consent."

Glenda and Rick Fyvie owned a registered numbered company, 7341220 Manitoba Ltd., which originally owned the operating system, the court document said.

The numbered company has since dissolved, according to Manitoba's company registry. But between Jan. 1, 2016 and Nov. 1, 2017, STEPS leased the operating system from the numbered company, and made about $178,800 in payments over that time period, according to the statement of claim.

The lease was approved by the STEPS board of members, but this was after the lease began. Also, the amounts paid for the lease were more than what was specified in the lease agreement and what was approved by the board, the document added.

On Nov. 1, 2017, STEPS purchased the operating system from the numbered company.

The terms of the purchase included a $500,000 payment after signing the contract, 16 equal monthly payments of $85,000 starting on the day of purchase, and three equal monthly payments of $80,000 starting at the beginning of March 2019.

"There was no legitimate reason for STEPS to enter into the lease or the purchase of the operating system," the court document says.

Between fiscal 2014 and 2018, Manitoba paid roughly $11.7 million to STEPS. (Bert Savard/CBC)

Creating and maintaining policies and procedures for delivering STEPS services falls within Fyvie's responsibilities as CEO, and they should have already been in place when the operating system was purchased, the statement of claim says.

The Fyvies and STEPS board members should have known that the transactions would financially benefit Glenda and Rick Fyvie, while costing both STEPS and the province, it added.

STEPS hid, misused operating surplus

STEPS was "systematically understaffed, which allowed it to maintain a significant operating surplus," the statement of claim says.

But instead of putting the excess money toward improving its services, STEPS hid the surplus through its transactions involving the operating system, paying "excessive" salaries, bonuses and compensation to Glenda and Rick Fyvie, the court document says.

"Manitoba did not approve of these uses of STEPS' surplus."

The court document does not provide specific amounts paid out, but says STEPS' board of directors approved the salaries and bonuses paid to the Fyvies.

On top of the salaries and bonuses, STEPS allegedly put more money into the pair's pension plans than was approved by the board.

Glenda and Rick Fyvie also received money for car and cellphone allowances, but there is no record of the board approving those allowances, according to the statement of claim.