Province's ban on new placements at B & L foster agency lifted

The Department of Families has lifted its three month ban on placing children in foster homes managed by B & L Resources for Children, Youth and Families on Monday.

Families Minister Heather Stefanson ordered a moratorium on new child placements and a review of the agency in late November after a CBC report revealed children were left in the same home as their abuser.

In total, 170 homes were involved in the review which included interviews with 409 foster children and a check to make sure all foster home licenses are up to date.

"The child safety assessments did not result in disclosures of sexual abuse," reads the terms of reference of the second phase of the review provided to CBC News.

"These assessments and the review of outstanding foster home licenses did identify opportunities to improve."

The second phase will focus on an audit of foster home files, a review of foster home recruitment and training and an examination of how children's guardian agencies communicate with B & L. The timeline for completion of phase two is six months.

The review also set a goal of negotiating a new contract with the for-profit foster care agency within the next three months.

The company will need to adhere to government financial reporting requirements and the public sector compensation disclosure act.

The province says the contract needs to be in place before B & L expands emergency care.

"It is our expectation that there will be no further growth in the emergency foster home or family connections programs until the service purchase agreement is completed," wrote Deputy Families Minister Jay Rodgers in a letter provided to CBC News.

B & L did not immediately respond to a request for comment.