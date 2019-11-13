Manitoba plans review of photo radar policy, programs

The Manitoba government plans to review the effectiveness of photo radar programs used in Winnipeg.

Photo radar legislation is 17 years old, so it's time to look at how and where photo enforcement is used and whether it is improving road safety, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said in a news release Wednesday.

The review will analyze policy, legislative and program frameworks, with a focus on how effectively photo radar is meeting safety objectives, the news release says.

The review is part of the provincial government's Road Safety Plan, a three-year strategy announced in 2017 in an effort to make Manitoba roads safer.

Winnipeg introduced the first photo radar camera in 2003 and is still the only municipality using photo enforcement.

The program was designed to help keep streets safe by enforcing speed limits on Winnipeg roads, especially in areas such as school and construction zones.

"One of the plan's key principles recognizes that speed is a fundamental factor in the severity of a crash," Schuler said.

"Photo enforcement is intended to reduce speed violations, and therefore a review of it within the context of all speed-related enforcement programming is timely to ensure that it continues to support this goal."

The province will issue a request for proposals to conduct the review. Input from municipalities and enforcement agencies will be part of the review.

A final report will include options and recommendations to help the government make decisions about the future of photo enforcement and road safety in Manitoba.