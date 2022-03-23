Winnipeg's North End Women's Centre receives $400K for transitional housing program

The province is providing funding to help a Winnipeg women's centre maintain a transitional housing program, according to a news release.

The North End Women's Centre is receiving $403,900 to keep its eight-bed transitional housing program going, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Wednesday afternoon. The program supports women in long-term recovery from trauma and substance use.

Squires, who is also the minister responsible for the status of women, says the government remains committed to working with agencies and communities partners in addressing homelessness, mental health, substance use and family violence.

Federal funding for the centre's transitional housing program is scheduled to come to an end soon, the release said. This is why the Manitoba government believed support was necessary to keep the program going.

The centre offers services to support safer, healthier lifestyles for women, gender-diverse people and their families, including advocacy, information and referral, protection planning, individual counselling, support groups, children's services and outreach.

Priority is given to women who are pregnant, whose children are in the care of Child and Family Services, or working on reunification, who are being exploited and or living in gender-based violence situations, per the release.

Additionally, the transitional program offers wraparound supports, such as counselling, referrals, basic needs, cultural programming and a weekly relapse prevention group.

After exiting the program, participants have access to a housing mentor to help them secure housing and prevent the recurrence of homelessness, the release said.

Cynthia Drebot is the executive director of the North End Women's Centre in Winnipeg. (Submitted by Cynthia Drebot)

Executive director Cynthia Drebot says supportive transitional housing in the community provides an opportunity for people to work toward healing, build a sense of community and increasing their support system.

Squires added that the centre's transitional housing program aligns with government priorities, including initiatives to combat sexual exploitation and human trafficking, address gender-based violence, strengthen mental health and addiction care, reduce poverty and honour the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's recommendations.