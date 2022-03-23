Province appoints 2 new judges in Thompson

The province has appointed two new judges in northern Manitoba, according to a news release.

Vincent George Sinclair and Curtis Matthew Briscoe will serve as provincial court judges in Thompson, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Wednesday afternoon.

Sinclair and Briscoe have both shown tremendous work and dedication to the legal profession, Goertzen said in the release. He expressed confidence that they will make excellent additions to the Manitoba provincial court.

Since being called to the bar in 2010, Sinclair, who is First Nations and a member of the Opaskwayak Creen Nation, has been a Crown attorney with Manitoba Prosecutions and has practiced in criminal law. He attends circuit points in Moose Lake, Opaskwayak, Easterville, Pukatawagan and Grand Rapids, Man.

Sinclair was selected from a list of candidates recommended by the judicial appointment committee to fill the new position in Thompson's provincial court.

The recent transfer of Judge Todd Rambow from Thompson to The Pas resulted in a vacancy at the provincial court in Thompson, which Briscoe is set to assume, per the release.

Briscoe was called to the bar in 2013, and between then and 2016, he was an associate at Law North Law Corporation doing criminal defense work in Thompson, Norway House, Shamattawa and numerous northern court sittings, per the release. He has been a partner at Law North for six years, and its senior partner and president since 2020.

He is involved in several community activities, including volunteering at Siloam Mission, and he has been a board member and volunteer with the Thompson Community Foundation since 2018, the release added.

The province says an official swearing-in ceremony will be scheduled for the appointees in the near future.

