Short-term changes should help safety at site of fatal Perimeter Highway crash, province says

The province is introducing interim safety measures for the South Perimeter Highway, until it can close the turnoff onto Brady Road next fall.

Drivers will no longer be allowed to turn left off Brady Road west onto the Perimeter, the speed limit is being reduced to 80km/h between Highway 330 and Kenaston Boulevard, a deceleration zone is being created on the paved shoulder west of the Brady Road turnoff, and temporary message boards and speed readers will be placed near that turnoff.

"These are significant changes meant to improve safety for drivers who need to access the Brady Road Landfill and those who drive through the area," Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said in a news release.

"We understand these changes may be disruptive to some drivers, but we are still seeing too many collisions and near-misses in the area and need to take further steps to make the area safer in the interim, while we build toward a long-term solution."

The interim safety measures affect the intersection where a 19-year-old man died in a collision last month.

The province said it cannot cut off access to Brady Road from the Perimeter at this time, because of the high volume of cars that use it to get to the Brady Road Landfill. About 800 vehicles access the landfill every day, the province said.

Cutting off access to Brady Road is part of the South Perimeter Highway Safety Plan — a three-year program announced in 2018, which sets out to make safety changes to 24 intersections.