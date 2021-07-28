Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg police investigating 'serious crime' in St. Boniface

Officers had a section of Provencher Boulevard closed for two blocks in both directions, from Des Meurons to Langevin streets, earlier Wednesday morning. Police reopened the street around 10 a.m.

Few details released on overnight incident; section of Provencher closed earlier Wednesday has reopened

Winnipeg police investigating a crime scene closed a section of Provencher Boulevard for two blocks earlier Wednesday morning. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Winnipeg police are investigating what they called "a serious crime that occurred overnight" in the city's St. Boniface area.

No other information on the incident was provided by police in a Wednesday morning news release.

Police officers could be seen laying evidence markers on the ground around the scene near the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain just before 8 a.m Wednesday.

Scraps of clothing and a shoe that appeared to be covered in blood could be seen lying on the ground at the scene.

Police reopened the street around 10 a.m.

Winnipeg police officers could be seen laying evidence markers on the ground around the scene Wednesday morning. (Ian Froese/CBC)
Scraps of clothing and a shoe lie on the ground at the scene of a Winnipeg police investigation Wednesday morning. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)
