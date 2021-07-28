Winnipeg police investigating 'serious crime' in St. Boniface

Winnipeg police are investigating what they called "a serious crime that occurred overnight" in the city's St. Boniface area.

No other information on the incident was provided by police in a Wednesday morning news release.

Officers had a section of Provencher Boulevard closed for two blocks in both directions, from Des Meurons to Langevin streets, earlier Wednesday morning.

Police officers could be seen laying evidence markers on the ground around the scene near the Centre Culturel Franco-Manitobain just before 8 a.m Wednesday.

Scraps of clothing and a shoe that appeared to be covered in blood could be seen lying on the ground at the scene.

Police reopened the street around 10 a.m.