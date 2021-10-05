Woman killed after driver speeds away from Winnipeg police, hits her car in St. Boniface
James Joseph Wieler, 31, charged with dangerous driving causing death, drunk driving and more
A woman died after a man driving away from police lost control of his vehicle, hit the median and struck an oncoming car in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood.
Officers conducted a traffic stop at at about noon on Monday, stopping a vehicle travelling eastbound on Provencher Boulevard, police said in a news release the next day.
The driver suddenly drove away at a high speed, eventually hitting a concrete median and striking an oncoming westbound vehicle.
The man got out of his car and tried to run, but was quickly arrested.
A woman, who was the only occupant of the other vehicle, died from the crash.
Police are treating her death as a homicide.
James Joseph Wieler, 31, of Winnipeg, was charged with dangerous driving causing death, drunk driving, fleeing a peace officer and driving a vehicle while prohibited.
He was taken into custody.
Manitoba's police watchdog has been notified and will assume responsibility for the investigation.
