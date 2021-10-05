Skip to Main Content
Woman killed after driver speeds away from Winnipeg police, hits her car in St. Boniface

A woman died after a man driving away from police lost control of his vehicle, hit the median and struck an oncoming car in Winnipeg's St. Boniface neighbourhood.

James Joseph Wieler, 31, charged with dangerous driving causing death, drunk driving and more

Police blocked the intersection of Nadeau Road and Provencher Boulevard on Monday after a man sped away from police and crashed into an oncoming car, killing the driver. (Jaison Empson/CBC)

Officers conducted a traffic stop at at about noon on Monday, stopping a vehicle travelling eastbound on Provencher Boulevard, police said in a news release the next day.

The driver suddenly drove away at a high speed, eventually hitting a concrete median and striking an oncoming westbound vehicle.

The man got out of his car and tried to run, but was quickly arrested.

A woman, who was the only occupant of the other vehicle, died from the crash.

Police are treating her death as a homicide.

James Joseph Wieler, 31, of Winnipeg, was charged with dangerous driving causing death, drunk driving, fleeing a peace officer and driving a vehicle while prohibited.

He was taken into custody.

Manitoba's police watchdog has been notified and will assume responsibility for the investigation.

