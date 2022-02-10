Protesters have taken over ex-Winnipeg mayor Sam Katz's Ottawa ballpark parking lot

For two weeks, Freedom Convoy protesters have been occupying Sam Katz's Ottawa Titans baseball stadium parking lot, and the former Winnipeg mayor is not happy about it.

The team thought it was assisting the city by letting it use the parking lot for police staging in order to alleviate downtown congestion for a few days, but that plan went off the rails according to Katz, who also also owns the Winnipeg Goldeyes that play in a separate league.

The protesters turned the parking lot six kilometres east of Parliament Hill into a logistics camp.

"It's been absolutely ugly," Katz said. "It's caused a lot of grief and aggravation to everyone, as well as financial chaos … trying to run a business."

Several canopy-style tents were erected, two tractor trailers stocked with food are on site, along with rows of portable toilets.

Ottawa police, with help from Ontario Provincial Police, raided the logistics camp on Feb. 6, seizing 3,700 litres of fuel as well as some vehicles in an attempt to disrupt the flow of supplies to protesters. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

In addition to frequent honking, the protesters play music, light bonfires and soak in hot tubs set up in the parking lot, Katz says.

At some points the entrances were blocked off preventing staff from entering.

When staff did manage to get in they couldn't make phone calls because of the honking.

Katz is thankful police got rid of the fuel stored on-site during a raid on Sunday, but CBC News reports fuel is back at the site just three days later.

Trucks drive in drop off fuel/ food. The supplies are separated into smaller loads and transported downtown in smaller vehicles. Today the supply chain hummed along. There was no police preventing it. <a href="https://t.co/kmnhkzlbNX">pic.twitter.com/kmnhkzlbNX</a> —@judyatrinh

Katz says the Titans have been in communication with the City of Ottawa and acknowledges officials have been trying their best to get things back to normal.

"The City of Ottawa did not grant a permit to organizers of the demonstration … [the city's recreation department] facilitated access for overflow of vehicles at the direction of Ottawa Police Services (OPS) to alleviate congestion in the downtown core," wrote Dan Chenier, a City of Ottawa official in an email to CBC on Jan.30.

"The intent was not for long-term/overnight stay," Chenier wrote.

Protesters more than a nuisance

There have been several instances of racist and anti-semitic symbols at the Ottawa protests, something that angers Katz.

A Confederate flag, swastika and yellow stars have been seen at different times throughout the protests.

"Living today in the year 2022, and we have a lot of people who think anti-semitism doesn't exist. It's always existed. It existed when I was a kid getting into fights for no other reason other than the fact that I was a Jew. It exists today," Katz said.

"It's not just Jews. It's so many different ethnic backgrounds that it's happening to, and it's got to stop now," said Katz who supports the right to peaceful protest.

The interior of one of two tractor trailers filled with food at the Coventry Road logistics camp for the convoy protest in Ottawa on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. (Judy Trinh/CBC)

Steven Mason, a partner at McCarthy Tétrault, says an injunction could be used to get the protesters out.

"I actually think it's easier and better for the City of Ottawa to do it because they have the resources of the city to enforce the injunction," Mason said.

He says the city has lawyers and law enforcement at their disposal to enforce the injunction.

If the protesters refuse to obey the injunction to leave, the applicant can go back to a judge and ask that the truckers be held in contempt, which is a Criminal Code offence.

If the judge finds them guilty, they could face a time behind bars.

Mason says these sorts of injunctions must take into account freedom of expression, which is guaranteed under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"The judge has to be careful to ensure that the order doesn't curtail the truckers right to free speech, only that it limits the truckers from being able to block people from accessing the parking lot or from from being in the parking lot when they don't have the right to do that," Mason said.

The Ottawa leaders of the Freedom Convoy refuse to be interviewed by journalists unless they consider them friendly to their cause, and CBC News has been barred from their media conferences.

The City of Ottawa was not able to provide a response as to what it is doing to remove the protesters from the ballfield's parking lot in time for publication.