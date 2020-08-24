Police charge 2 women with assault after protesters hit with hockey sticks in July

Police have laid assault charges against two women accused of attacking protesters with a hockey stick following a July Black and Indigenous Lives Matter rally in Winnipeg.

Videos of the incident, which was reported to police on July 4, circulated widely on social media.

In one video, a woman is seen getting out of a sedan on Broadway at Hargrave Street and charging toward two people with a hockey stick.

A second video shows another woman with a hockey stick, and it appears a protester is hit in the head.

A man and a woman who were participating in the protest got involved in a confrontation with the occupants of a vehicle trying to drive in the area, police said in a news release.

During the incident, the man and woman were hit with hockey sticks by the vehicle's occupants, police said.

The major crimes unit investigated and a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman have each been charged with two counts of assault.

There were released and are set to appear in court at a later date.