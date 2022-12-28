Man charged in theft spree of $140,000 worth of vehicles, Ski-Doos, tractors, boat

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is charged with a multitude of offences linked to the theft of trucks, trailers, snowmobiles, a boat, a tractor, a utility vehicle and other items during a string of break and enters around the city.

In all, police say the crime spree exceeded $140,000 worth of goods between Nov. 5 and Dec. 19.

Using a stolen 2001 Dodge Ram pickup truck, which he allegedly took the previous day, police say the man drove to Melnick Road near the South Perimeter Highway on Nov. 6 and used a trailer to steal the following property from businesses:

2015 Lund Crossover boat valued at $33,000.

2015 Shoreland'r trailer valued at $2,500.

2007 Shoreland'r trailer valued at $2,000.

2022 Tebben trailer valued at $4,000.

John Deere 1025R tractor valued at $10,000.

John Deere 60-inch lawn mower attachment valued at $500.

John Deere front end loader attachment valued at $500.

On Dec. 2, police said the man went to a business on Portage Avenue, near the West Perimeter Highway, and stole a flatbed trailer loaded with a 1996 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. The value of those two items is approximately $10,000, police said.

Between Dec. 16–17, the man allegedly returned to Melnick Road, broke into a shed and took the keys to a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked on the property. He used it to steal a utility trailer loaded with two Ski-Doos, police said.

On Dec. 18, police said he drove the stolen truck to Creek Bend Road in the South St. Vital neighbourhood and broke into a storage unit, but a security guard intervened and the man took off.

Sometime between Dec. 18–19, he allegedly went back again to Melnick Road and cut a gate lock to get into a property where he stole a trailer loaded with a John Deere riding mower and a 2015 John Deere Gator utility vehicle, police said.

Rammed vehicle

The crime spree ended early in the morning on Dec. 19, when the man was driving the stolen Dodge Ram truck and pulling a trailer. He had tried to steal a skid steer from a business but was caught by an employee, police said.

The man rammed the employee's vehicle to get away but the employee was still able to follow, police said. The man's truck became stuck in snow near Robert Bockstael Drive and Siskin Bay in the Sage Creek neighbourhood.

Police had already been called about the incident and when they arrived, the man was trying to run through a field. Officers caught up but the man fought back, prompting police to use a stun gu to control him.

The man is charged with multiple thefts, break and enters, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

Police have also since linked him to a break-in on Provencher Boulevard, in the Mission Park industrial area, on Oct. 15.

The investigation by the police service's Major Crimes Unit in ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incidents is urged to contact investigators at 204-986-6219 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

