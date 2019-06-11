Winnipeg to pay $18K for report on city property inspectors

The City of Winnipeg is paying an unknown group $18,000 for a copy of a report prepared by private investigators who followed building inspectors over several days.

The private investigators, hired by the secretive, unknown group, allege civil servants at the property and planning department conducted personal business during work hours — including snow blowing a private drive, shopping at Costco and taking lunch breaks.

None of the claims have been independently verified by CBC. It's unclear, for example, whether the employees were working flex- or part-time hours.

The allegations, widely reported in media, prompted the city to start an internal investigation into time theft at the property and planning department.

A spokesperson for the City of Winnipeg said in a statement Thursday the city is consulting its legal services department to find out how it can use the report and is in the process of paying the private group.

"There was a cost for obtaining the documents and the city will be paying the firm about $18,000," wrote Kalen Qually.

"While this is a unique situation, it is not uncommon for an organization to rely on external reports or services to assist in an internal investigation."

Coun. Janice Lukes (Waverley West) asked Mayor Brian Bowman during Thursday's city council meeting whether he had any knowledge of the city receiving the report. He did not respond to her question.

Later, Bowman said he had no knowledge of the city receiving the report; however, he said he'd be glad if they did.

"I would welcome getting any information that could help the City of Winnipeg better investigate the allegations that have been made through the media. We want to make sure we get to the bottom of the allegations and we hold people and processes accountable," Bowman said.

Lukes was pleased the internal investigation will have access to the same materials provided to media, which include DVD footage. She was also pleased the private group got reimbursed for the costs of the investigation.

"There's real problems in property, planning and development. I deal with development literally every day because of Waverley West. Lots of problems. Let's get to the bottom of it," she said.

The city of Winnipeg expects its internal investigation to take several weeks.

Once it is completed, the city has to notify city council and update the councillors on any resutls — so long as they do not breach city employee confidentiality.