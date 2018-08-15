Months-long crime spree ends with pair's arrest, Winnipeg police say

A man, 45, and a woman, 31, have been charged in connection with a months-long crime spree in Winnipeg that included the theft of multiple vehicles, breaking into a business and stealing a bike, licence plates and someone's identification, Winnipeg police say.

The pair were arrested in a stolen vehicle on the Perimeter Highway on Tuesday night, police said in a news release. Earlier, police say, they cut off and collided with a vehicle on the same road, causing significant damage.

Police say the pair, who began their criminal activities in April, were nearly arrested Saturday while they were driving a stolen truck and trailer.

They backed over a motorcycle parked in an alley in the 200 block of Royal Avenue, narrowly missing the driver. The pickup and trailer continued to back up through a fence and then sped away eastbound on Kingsbury Avenue. The two accused subsequently abandoned the truck and trailer while they were still in motion and fled on foot.

Officers seized the stolen truck and trailer, recovering a stolen bicycle, licence plate, driver's licence, a stolen ID and forged cheques.

Police allege the accused were involved in several property crimes in recent months:

April 6: A 60-year-old woman was driving in the area of St. Mary's Road and Morier Avenue when she was stopped by three men who said her van was dragging something. When she stepped out, a man entered her Plymouth Voyager and drove off.

May 25: A 57-year-old woman's wallet was stolen on Lakewood Boulevard, south of Fermor Avenue. She said a woman reached into her purse while hanging out of a slowly moving vehicle.

June 19: A Dodge Caravan was stolen from Monreith Street, north of Mountain Avenue.

July 24: A bike was taken from Popko Crescent in River East.

July 30 around 4:20 a.m.: A business on Main Street, close to Inkster Boulevard, was broken into. The intruders stole keys and drove off with three vehicles. One has been recovered, but a 2011 grey Dodge Caravan and 2004 brown Pontiac Montana remain unaccounted for.

Aug. 8: A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen on Leila Avenue, east of Main Street.

Aug. 11: A 2011 Jayco trailer was stolen on Main Street near the north Perimeter sometime between Aug. 8 and Aug. 11.

Police allege the accused were also responsible for stealing a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado from a Leila Avenue parking lot near McPhillips Street, a Volkswagen Jetta from Seven Oaks Avenue near McGregor Street and licence plates from a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The suspects face numerous charges including possessing property obtained by crime, possession of methamphetamine and theft over $5,000.