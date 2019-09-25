Winnipeg police locate 5 missing youth, arrest 12 men in 3-day exploitation crackdown

Winnipeg police arrested 12 men this weekend as part of Project Return, a three-day counter-exploitation effort.

The men, ranging in age from 19 to 52, were all arrested for obtaining sexual services for consideration.

Police also seized 12 vehicles and found five missing youth who were considered to be at risk for exploitation as part of Project Return.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that when they started the three-day initiative last Friday, there were 38 youth reported as missing who had yet to be found.

"The aim was protecting youth within our city who are at a high risk of being sexually exploited and locating those who were reported missing," police said in the news release.

Officers from the Winnipeg Police Service worked in partnership with outreach workers from community groups and initiatives including StreetReach, the Winnipeg Outreach Network, the Child and Family All Nations Coordinated Response Network, Ndinawemaaganag Endaawaad, Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre, Resource Assistance for Youth and the Bear Clan Patrol.

Between Sept. 20 and Sept. 22, police said they also distributed harm reduction kits to 67 people, checked 57 locations known to be frequented by at-risk missing youth, and made 78 contacts as part of an effort to prevent crime through social development, and to identify and help people involved in sexual exploitation, the release said.

Police also made one stop as part of the deter and identify sex-trade consumers, or DISC, program, which uses Highway Traffic Act regulations to pull over drivers in areas known for exploitation and inform them of the harm they're doing.

Police said in 2018, they received a total of 7,361 missing person reports. On average, they said they receive 600 such reports monthly.