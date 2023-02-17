13 people arrested in drug investigation involving Winnipeg bagel shop owner, police say

Police have arrested 13 people, seized several luxury vehicles and confiscated 75 kilograms of illegal drugs as part of an interprovincial drug trafficking investigation that brought charges against the owner of a Winnipeg bagel shop.

The drug trafficking network allegedly imported large amounts of cocaine from Ontario and methamphetamine and MDMA from British Columbia, Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Elton Hall said at a Friday news conference.

Hall said the group used methods including commercial shipping, airline companies and highway-based drug couriers to move kilograms of drugs into Manitoba.

The arrests in the investigation, called Project Onyx, included Chris Silva, who owns Hudson Bagels on Sherbrook Street in Winnipeg.

Silva was charged in December with trafficking, possession for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of property or the proceeds of property obtained by drug-related crime valued over $5,000.

A statement of claim filed around the same time in the Manitoba Court of King's Bench by the director of criminal property forfeiture alleged Silva was a high-ranking member of a drug trafficking network that moved cocaine and MDMA into Manitoba and distributed it within the province.

The crimes Silva is charged with were alleged to have happened between Sept. 13 and Dec. 14, court records say.

The document also alleged police saw around $1 million worth of cocaine being handled, stored and/or distributed by members of the network.

It also alleged that Silva was seen being given drug money by another member of the network.

Hall said the investigation also led to about $500,000 in cash, 50 kilograms of cocaine, 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and several guns being seized.

Police also seized a combined five kilograms of heroin, fentanyl, psilocybin and oxycodone, he said.

A dozen vehicles were also taken by police, including a 2013 BMW X3, a BMW sedan, a 2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV and a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUV.