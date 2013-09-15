Mounties in Manitoba say they've made an arrest in the case of a woman killed in 2003.

In a Saturday evening news release, RCMP say they've arrested a Winnipeg man in the death of 32-year-old Nicolle Hands.

Hands, a member of Lac Seul First Nation in northwestern Ontario, was found fatally injured in her apartment in north-west Winnipeg in the early hours of Oct. 2, 2003, while her three children and a babysitter were sleeping in the next room.

Police say she was taken to hospital, where she died three days later.

After an 18-month investigation as part of Project Devote — a partnership between Winnipeg police and the RCMP — investigators made an arrest on Saturday, according to the release.

Manitoba's task force for probing cold cases of vulnerable missing and murdered people took over the investigation, initially opened by the Winnipeg police's homicide unit, in July 2012.

Arrest comes day after city police pull out

Winnipeg police announced Friday they were pulling out of the joint police task force, opting for a new model they say will streamline and strengthen investigations into MMIWG cases.

Devote started in 2011 and was responsible for 28 cold cases — eight missing people and 20 homicide victims.

Only one case has been solved as a result of the joint police probe.

The suspect has not yet been charged, so his name cannot be released, police say.