Tories would let Manitoba seniors defer property taxes, offer $500 mobility aids tax credit

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising financial supports for seniors if they are re-elected Oct. 3.

The Tories say they would let seniors defer some or all of their property taxes, and the money would be repaid with interest when the senior sells their home.

Scott Johnston, a Tory cabinet minister running for re-election in the Winnipeg constituency of Assiniboia, says the province would have to pay municipalities for the deferred tax upfront, but the money would eventually be recouped.

Johnston says there would be no income limit on the financial aid, so any senior homeowner could get it.

"It's not a grant, it's not a subsidy, it's a deferral, which means that at any income, seniors will be paying it back," Johnston said Thursday.

Similar programs exist in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Johnston wouldn't provide an estimate on how much the the policy would cost the province.

The Tories are also promising a $500 tax credit to help people buy walkers, wheelchairs and other mobility aids.

It is the latest in a string of affordability announcements by the Tories this week, including a promise to cut the lowest income tax bracket in half over four years.