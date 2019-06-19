Manitobans heading to polls in Sept. 10 provincial election, Pallister announces

Manitobans will vote for their next provincial government on Sept. 10, Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister announced Wednesday.

"I'm proud today to be standing with people who share the goal of making things better for Manitobans," Pallister said from the grounds of the Manitoba Legislature, flanked by Progressive Conservatives MLAs and the party's new candidates.

"I'm proud to stand with a group of people that is the best slate of candidates that has ever been presented to the people of Manitoba."

By calling an early election, Pallister is flouting the fixed election date of Oct. 6, 2020.

Voter fatigue 'overblown'

He has repeatedly said an election shouldn't interfere with Manitoba's 150th anniversary next year.

Pallister said he saw no issue with a provincial election less than six weeks before the federal election on Oct. 21. He said the issue of voter fatigue is "overblown."

He began his address by listing a number of "challenges" his government inherited from the Manitoba NDP after the 2016 election, including rising debt and declining health and education services.

The Tories were ushered into power in 2016 with 40 seats, after 17 years of rule under the Manitoba New Democrats.