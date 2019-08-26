Manitoba PCs promise bachelor of midwifery, expanded treatment for eating disorders if elected

The Progressive Conservatives promise shorter waits for treatment of eating disorders and would create a four-year program to educate midwives if re-elected, the party announced Sunday in a slate of promises on women's health.

"These investments show our deep and unwavering commitment to addressing the unique health needs of women," Fort Richmond MLA Sarah Guillemard said at the announcement.

The party promised to spend $3.4 million per year on "initiatives that help all Manitobans, particularly women" if re-elected next month.

Those initiatives include creating a four-year bachelor of midwifery at the University of Manitoba, which would begin in 2020 with initial spaces for up to six students. Preferential consideration for three of the seats will be given to Indigenous and northern students.

The announcement follows the controversial 2016 shutdown of another four-year bachelor of midwifery program, previously offered by the U of M in partnership with the University College of the North.

The party would also invest in the expansion of services for patients with eating disorders, including the addition of two inpatient beds in a dedicated emergency department unit, expanded outpatient capacity, and the creation of a medically supported feeding clinic for in- and outpatients who require tube feeding or meal support.

That promise follows up on a recommendation from a review of Manitoba's mental health and addictions services by Virgo Planning and Evaluation, which was commissioned by the province and released in May 2018. The report identified gaps in services for eating disorders.

Pharmacists allowed to prescribe UTI medication in some cases

Other Tory women's health initiatives announced Sunday include changing provincial rules to allow pharmacists to prescribe medication for urinary tract infections in uncomplicated cases. The infections affect between 12 and 15 per cent of women every year, the party wrote in a news release.

The party also promised to make breast density information available to more patients following mammograms, and to increase investments in community supports for victims of trauma, sexual abuse and sexual exploitation.

In a news release issued Sunday, the NDP accused the Progressive Conservative party of attacks on women's health care during its time in office, alleging silence on reproductive health issues and pointing to cuts to programs like lactation support.

"It's clear Pallister doesn't care about the real damage he is causing women across the province," NDP St. Johns MLA Nahanni Fontaine said in the release.

Asked about the Progressive Conservative party's record on women's health, sustainable development minister Rochelle Squires said the party's been proud of its work on the file while in government.

"This is following on the heels of some of the things that we've done," she said. "[Including] working with our women's resource centres, getting information out there for women, getting more resources, expanding opportunities for women who are fleeing domestic violence or sexual violence to receive the supports that they need."