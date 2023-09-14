PCs pledge $16M fund aimed at recruiting, retaining workers in Manitoba

The Progressive Conservatives would create a fund aimed at recruiting and retaining workers as a means of addressing job vacancies in Manitoba if they're elected Oct. 3.

Kevin Klein, the PC candidate for Kirkfield Park, said the party would put up an initial investment of $16 million over the next five years for an initiative he said would help fill an estimated 100,000 job vacancies in Manitoba.

"We want to help our young people find the career that they want right here at home so they don't have to go east or west of home to find the job they want," Klein said at a news conference in Winnipeg on Thursday.

"We're going to make sure we create it for them right here by building the base … for economic prosperity."

Klein said Manitoba's labour market outlook forecasts more than 114,000 job openings in the next five years. That includes 15,400 in the wholesale and retail sector, 8,400 in construction, 7,900 in manufacturing and 5,700 in transportation and warehousing, a PC news release said.

Klein said those openings will come as a result of economic growth and retirements.

Kevin Mitchell, left, co-owner and vice-president of operations for Wildwood Transport, and Kevin Klein, PC candidate for Kirkfield Park, shake hands at a campaign announcement on Thursday in Winnipeg. (CBC)

Kevin Mitchell, co-owner and vice-president of operations for Wildwood Transport, said the fund could help the company realize its goals of expanding by bolstering its workforce.

The government would consult industry and post-secondary institutions in developing its plans and seek additional financial investment from the private sector, Klein said.

Klein also announced $15-million would be set aside to give the trucking industry incentives to upgrade and improve the aerodynamic efficiency of vehicles to save on fuel and other costs.

Those upgrades could help companies save about four per cent on their bottom line, he said.

"The savings will add up quickly and help bring down the price of groceries and goods and the costs for the many trucking industries that call Manitoba home," he said.