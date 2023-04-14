Trailing in the polls, Manitoba Tories gather for last AGM before provincial election

Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives are holding their annual general meeting this weekend — the last one before a provincial election set for Oct. 3.

Premier Heather Stefanson is scheduled to give a speech to party faithful Saturday, and cabinet ministers are to answer questions from grassroots members.

For more than two years, opinion polls have suggested the Tories are trailing the Opposition New Democrats.

Tory members are also expected to hear a report on potential changes to rules for the party's leadership races.

The last race, held in 2021 to replace Brian Pallister, saw Stefanson narrowly beat Shelly Glover.

Glover challenged the results in court and alleged voting irregularities, but the court ruled against her.